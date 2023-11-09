RUNNING IS IN HER BLOOD: Clarion-Limestone Sophomore Adisen Jackson Feels Most at Home While Tackling Trails and Cross Country Courses

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Adisen Jackson’s love of running was cultivated on the trails, jogging side by side with her mother, Tiffany.

“Running has always been a passion of mine because of my family,” Jackson said. “In elementary, I ran cross country for Brookville YMCA and eventually started trail running with my mom. We have run several 25K trail races together.”

Negotiating a high school cross country course is nothing compared to that.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Adisen Jackson runs during the KSAC Championship meets/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Jackson, a sophomore at Clarion-Limestone, shined all season on all sorts of difficult terrain, winning the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship, placing sixth at the District 9 meet and 20th at the PIAA Class A Girls Cross Country Championships over the weekend in Hershey.

“To earn a state medal — it meant that all the hard work I put into running in the offseason and during the cross country season paid off and that I need to keep working hard to accomplish more goals next year,” Jackson said.

The state medal meant a little more to Jackson after a disappointing showing in Hershey as a freshman.

On a humid, sticky day unusual for early November, Jackson languished and finished 85th with a time of 22 minutes, 55 seconds last season.

She fared much better this time around on the same course, crossing the finish line in 20:37.

Jackson has learned over the years how to take care of her body. She battles asthma, which sometimes hinders her on race days.

“Depending on how I’m feeling that day, it can have a negative impact on my running performance,” she said.

Jackson has also worked on her mental approach.

She was much less nervous this year before big meets and it showed.

“What really helped me to handle my nerves before big races is finding comfort through my teammates and coaches,” Jackson said. “They are always there to help me channel my nerves and it’s always nice knowing that other people believe in you.”



(Adisen Jackson proudly displays her state medal after finishing 20th on Saturday at the PIAA Class A Cross Country Championships/submitted photo)

Jackson has also learned to believe in herself.

It took experiences like the one last year at the state race for her to focus on that aspect of her training.

“My biggest challenges when it comes to running would probably be how I feel mentally that day,” Jackson said. “I’ve learned that cross country is a very mental sport, so being in the right mindset is very important.

“My ultimate goal in running is to work hard and not give up on myself,” she added. “Eventually I hope to accomplish placing higher at states and potentially running for a university or college.”

Jackson is also a distance runner for the Clarion-Limestone track and field team.

This winter, she will tackle a new challenge as a member of the Lions’ basketball team.

But running will always be her first love.

She shares that passion with her siblings, as well as her mother.

“I have a younger brother and sister (Cael and Reise) and they both run cross country,” Jackson said. “My sister was a freshman this year and was very close to qualifying for states.”

Jackson also shares another passion with her family, namely her father, David.

Hunting and fishing.

“I love to hunt, especially with my dad,” Jackson said. “I have always gone hunting with my dad since I was young. I also enjoy fishing.”

Jackson pretty much enjoys anything that can be done outside on trails, courses or in the woods.

She has big goals for herself in the future.

“I hope to improve my times throughout continuing to work hard on the track and in the gym during the offseason,” She said. “Cross country has always been a big part of my life because I love running.”

