Seven Sentenced in Federal Drug Trafficking Case After Nine-Month Wiretap Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Seven people have been sentenced for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Wednesday.

According to information presented to the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the following individuals were sentenced:

Chad Gasbarre, 37, of Dubois, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Gasbarre was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained over a pound of methamphetamine from Ryan Schoening, which Gasbarre then redistributed.

Abel Perez, 36, formerly of Stockton, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months of imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release.

Perez was a courier who transported methamphetamine to post offices in the Stockton, California area that were shipped to individuals in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Armando Razo Jr., 34, formerly of Stockton, California has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release.

Razo supplied approximately one hundred pounds of methamphetamine to Christian Maldonado in Stockton, California, which Maldonado then packaged for shipment to the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Christian Maldonado, 35, formerly of Stockton, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Maldonado packed for shipment at least 280 pounds of methamphetamine that was shipped from the Stockton, California area to the Western District of Pennsylvania. Maldonado also received parcels containing over $1,000,000 in United

States currency as payment for the methamphetamine. At the time of Maldonado’s arrest, seventeen firearms, jewelry, a large amount of marijuana, and $212,907 was seized from his residence.

Christina Shaffer, 55, of Sykesville, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to

70 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Shaffer was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained over a pound of methamphetamine from Derek Hillebrand, which Shaffer then redistributed. Additionally, Shaffer’s residence was searched on July 20, 2021, and approximately 280 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

Jeffrey Peters, 68. of Hyde, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 23 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release.

Peters was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained over two pounds of methamphetamine from Derek Hillebrand, which Peters then redistributed. Additionally, 46 grams of methamphetamine was seized from Peters’ vehicle during

a traffic stop on April 6, 2021.

Melvin Shelander, 33. of Kersey, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 28 months of imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release.

Shelander was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained over a pound of methamphetamine from Derek Hillebrand, which Shelander then redistributed.

The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, United States Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Shelander. This

prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

