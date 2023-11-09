SPONSORED: Conveniently Optimize Your Metabolic Health with Injections at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improve your metabolic health by delivering specific targeted amino acids, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants with intramuscular (IM) injections.
IM injections can provide rapid benefits for your health, energy, appearance, and performance. Spine & Extremities Center offers standard and formulated injections to give your musculoskeletal system, nervous system, and skin the boost they need for optimal performance and appearance.
At Spine & Extremities Center, they focus on addressing the specific needs of their patients by helping them sustain and elevate their health through improving primary metabolic functions. Their IM injections can help improve recovery, decrease whole-body inflammation, boost energy, enhance immune function, sharpen mental clarity, & more. They source their supplies from the highest quality compounding 503(a) and 503(b) pharmacies that follow strict state and federal guidelines.
The injections are not simply meant to “restock” vitamins in your body. The components used are essential factors in the thousands of metabolic biochemical reactions your body requires to sustain life. Many of these reactions are essentially waiting in a queue and require these cofactors to be performed. By temporarily increasing the blood levels to supraphysiologic levels it triggers and accelerates these chemical reactions and allows your metabolism to “get caught up” on many vital functions. This is why so many people feel better rapidly with IV infusions and IM injections.
The same applies to their powerful antioxidants such as glutathione and alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). The body has several pathways to rid the body of reactive oxygen species, toxic metabolic byproducts, environmental pollutants, and dysfunctional waste products of hormone metabolism, and providing these antioxidants allows the body to get ahead of this never-ending process of clearing out these damaging compounds.
By injecting the components directly into a muscle with a very small needle, IM injections can bypass the restricted bioavailability of absorption through the GI tract. It is estimated that in our metabolically unhealthy society, up to 70% of people do not have proper GI absorption of essential nutrients and this prevents the ability to supply the tissues of the body with the levels that they can get with an IM injection at Spine & Extremities Center.
Improved metabolic health results in increased energy, sharper mental clarity, better sleep, improved insulin sensitivity, enhanced mood, and more optimal body composition. They offer single-shot options, packages for additional savings, and specialty formulations which include multiple components to achieve more specific goals.
METHYLCOBALAMIN (B12)
Single Shot – $20
4 Shot Package – $72 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $136 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $180 / SAVE 25%
B-COMPLEX (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6)
Single Shot – $20
4 Shot Package – $72 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $136 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $180 / SAVE 25%
BIOTIN (Vitamin B7)
Single Shot – $20
4 Shot Package – $72 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $136 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $180 / SAVE 25%
ASCORBIC ACID (Vitamin C)
Single Shot – $20
4 Shot Package – $72 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $136 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $180 / SAVE 25%
GLUTATHIONE
Single Shot – $45
4 Shot Package – $200 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $306 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $405 / SAVE 25%
L – ARGININE
Single Shot – $30
4 Shot Package – $108 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $204 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $270 / SAVE 25%
L – CARNITINE
Single Shot – $30
4 Shot Package – $108 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $204 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $270 / SAVE 25%
TRI – IMMUNE (Glutathione, Zinc, Vitamin C)
Single Shot – $35
4 Shot Package – $126 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $238 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $315 / SAVE 25%
MICC (Methionine, Inositol, Choline, & Cyanocobalamin (B12))
Single Shot – $30
4 Shot Package – $108 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $204 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $270 / SAVE 25%
VITAMIN D
Single Shot – $30
4 Shot Package – $108 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $204 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $270 / SAVE 25%
NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide)
Single Shot – $60
4 Shot Package – $216 / SAVE 10%
8 Shot Package – $408 / SAVE 15%
12 Shot Package – $540 / SAVE 25%
SPECIALTY IM FORMULATIONS:
MSK Rx– $85
Enhance musculoskeletal recovery pathways, decrease muscle fatigue, & improve physical and mental endurance. Add Vitamin D for $10.
B-Complex | B12 | Taurine | Vitamin C | Mineral Blend | Amino Blend | Glutathione
AESTHETICS Rx – $75
Great for anti-aging, acne conditions, hair health, & inflammatory skin conditions.
B-Complex | Vitamin C | Biotin | Glutathione | Zinc
NEURO Rx – $65
Decrease neuroinflammation and improve cellular health for neurotransmitter production and function.
B-Complex | B12 | Taurine | Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)
BODY COMP Rx– $95
The perfect metabolism and fat-burning enhancement to improve body composition.
B-Complex | B12 | Amino Blend | L-Carnitine | Glutathione | MICC
RESTORE Rx – $95
Restore natural cellular anti-aging processes in brain, muscle, skin, and other tissues with NAD+ when combined properly with other key nutraceuticals implicated with the aging process.
50 mg NAD+ | Taurine | Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA) | L-Proline | Lysine
A full list can be found on their website with a detailed description of what each one targets.
They have two Registered Nurses (RN): Rachel Hollobaugh, RN, and Danielle Sabol, RN-BSN.
In addition to weekday and evening hours, they currently offer IV Infusions and IM Injections every other Saturday from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. by appointment.
Spine & Extremities Center also offers regenerative musculoskeletal care and aesthetic services. To book an appointment download the Spine & Extremities Center app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.