SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare Careers Updates Website
DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn Highlands Healthcare Recruitment team is excited to announce the launch of their new website!
The Penn Highlands Healthcare Careers website has been updated to help ease the application process for individuals. While there is an adjustment period, the Penn Highlands Healthcare Recruitment team encourages you to browse the new site.
This new website has information about all of the career opportunities that Penn Highlands Healthcare offers. The job board is updated daily. Be sure you check back often to see if there is a job opening for you!
Visit the new website and explore current career opportunities available: Penn Highlands Healthcare Careers
Please get in touch with the Recruitment team with any questions or concerns at careers@phhealthcare.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.