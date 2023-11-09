 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrests Made in Madison, Beaver Townships

Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A Plan to Stop Diverting Road Dollars to Pa. State Police Could be a Final Piece of This Year’s Budget
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

The following reports were released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

DUI in Madison Township

On October 14, 2023, around 1:54 a.m., PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on Route 68/Maple Grove Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 40-year-old Saltsburg man.

The vehicle involved is a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.

DUI in Beaver Township

On October 7, 2023, around 10:12 p.m., State Police in Clarion investigated a DUI on Twin Church Road/Knox Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 57-year-old Knox man.

The vehicle involved is a 2014 Ram truck.

Police Investigating Firearms Violation in Paint Township

PSP Clarion is investigating a Firearms Act violation that occurred at location on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, where a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm.

The event occurred on June 11, 2022.


