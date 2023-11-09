State Police Calls: DUI Arrests Made in Madison, Beaver Townships



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

The following reports were released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

DUI in Madison Township

On October 14, 2023, around 1:54 a.m., PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on Route 68/Maple Grove Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 40-year-old Saltsburg man.

The vehicle involved is a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.

DUI in Beaver Township

On October 7, 2023, around 10:12 p.m., State Police in Clarion investigated a DUI on Twin Church Road/Knox Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 57-year-old Knox man.

The vehicle involved is a 2014 Ram truck.

Police Investigating Firearms Violation in Paint Township

PSP Clarion is investigating a Firearms Act violation that occurred at location on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, where a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm.

The event occurred on June 11, 2022.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.