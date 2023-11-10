 

Local Woman’s Vehicle Experiences Malfunction, Crashes into Guide Rail Off I-80 in Clinton Township

Friday, November 10, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman’s vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction and crashed into a guide rail off Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on November 9, the accident occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, on Interstate 80 West in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 59-year-old Jennifer L. Zeidler, of Emlenton, was traveling in the right lane when the rear tires of her 2002 Mercury Marquis ceased due to a malfunction in the rear power train.

Zeidler’s vehicle continued traveling approximately 200 feet while veering to the right.

The vehicle then hit a guide rail along the northern berm and rotated clockwise multiple times while moving westbound for approximately 50 feet.

Both Zeidler and her passenger—60-year-old Kenneth R. Bush, of Emlenton—were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, Zeidler was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Hovis Towing and Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.


