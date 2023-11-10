Local Woman’s Vehicle Experiences Malfunction, Crashes into Guide Rail Off I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman’s vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction and crashed into a guide rail off Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on November 9, the accident occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, on Interstate 80 West in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 59-year-old Jennifer L. Zeidler, of Emlenton, was traveling in the right lane when the rear tires of her 2002 Mercury Marquis ceased due to a malfunction in the rear power train.

Zeidler’s vehicle continued traveling approximately 200 feet while veering to the right.

The vehicle then hit a guide rail along the northern berm and rotated clockwise multiple times while moving westbound for approximately 50 feet.

Both Zeidler and her passenger—60-year-old Kenneth R. Bush, of Emlenton—were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, Zeidler was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Hovis Towing and Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.