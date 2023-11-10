20-Year-Old Man Admits to Murdering Girlfriend

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend near the Clarion-Jefferson County border.

Dakota Greeley, 20, of Punxsutawney, faces charges of homicide, murder, and terroristic threats following the shooting of Trisha Renee Cole on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 9, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

A family member of Greeley reported to the authorities at 9:55 a.m., alleging that Greeley had shot Cole and was intending to provoke a lethal response from the police, a scenario often referred to as “suicide by cop.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court, Greeley, used a 30/30 long rifle in the shooting.

Upon reaching the scene, officers were met by Greeley who was instructed to freeze. Defying the orders, Greeley discharged two rounds from his weapon, triggering return fire from the police. Following this, Greeley fled in a Ford truck, the complaint details.

Greeley, as per the troopers’ report, traveled a short distance before crashing the truck into a wooded area on Dickey Road, and then fled on foot.

By approximately 11:35 a.m., authorities had Greeley in custody and transported him to Penn Highlands. There, he reportedly threatened the lives of the EMS attempting to treat him.

During an interview with police, Greeley confessed to shooting Cole, quoted as allegedly saying, “I f***ing shot her.” When questioned about the weapon’s whereabouts, Greeley reportedly laughed before responding, “It was in my hand.”

The gun believed to be used in the shooting was later discovered in Greeley’s crashed Ford truck.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., troopers returned to the scene and discovered Cole’s body, which had a gunshot wound to the head and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle.

Greeley remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bail denied.

Multiple area schools were on lockdown during the incident.

