Beatrice M. Tomasello, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 16, 1944 in Butler; daughter of the late Nova and Rose Troese Tomasello.

Bea worked as a beautician for many years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Bea enjoyed traveling the world on the travel and cooking channels.

QVC recognized her voice when she called to order that must have for the day.

Her favorite football teams being Penn State and Steelers, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team, had her yelling at the TV giving the coaches and players some much needed advice.

Bea’s competitive spirit showed over the years raising Morgan show horses with her brother, Jim.

Some reaching Grand National status.

But most of all, Bea adored her Sheltie dogs.

She is survived by her brother, Jim Tomasello of Mechanicsburg; along with numerous cousins.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Father Tom Hartle, OFM presiding.

Inurnment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made in Bea’s name to the American Diabetes Foundation online at www.diabetes.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

