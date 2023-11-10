CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN: Central Clarion to Battle Brookville Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues with the District 9 Class 2A Championship as Central Clarion takes on Brookville, Explore Sports will have all of the action live from PennWest Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Randy Cathcart on the call.
ABOUT THE GAME
The Central Clarion football team had a week off.
Brookville certainly did not.
While the Wildcats were waiting to see who they would play in the District 9 Class 2A championship game, Brookville and Karns City were locked in a wild, back-and-forth affair on Friday night with the Raiders eventually emerging with a 42-41 win.
It’s the classic case of who has the edge when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at PennWest Clarion for the crown — the battle-tested or the idle?
Read full story here.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
