CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN: Central Clarion to Battle Brookville Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues with the District 9 Class 2A Championship as Central Clarion takes on Brookville, Explore Sports will have all of the action live from PennWest Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Randy Cathcart on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

The Central Clarion football team had a week off.

Brookville certainly did not.

While the Wildcats were waiting to see who they would play in the District 9 Class 2A championship game, Brookville and Karns City were locked in a wild, back-and-forth affair on Friday night with the Raiders eventually emerging with a 42-41 win.

It’s the classic case of who has the edge when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at PennWest Clarion for the crown — the battle-tested or the idle?

Read full story here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

12 SERIES BRAND

AARON AND MERWIN

ACE CONCRETE

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ARMSTRONG-INDIANA-CLARION DRUG & ALCOHOL COMMISSION

BATTERY WAREHOUSE

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

BECKWITH SUPPLY

BOBCAT OF CLARION, KANE, AND OLEAN

BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT

CENTRAL ELECTRIC CO-OP

CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK

CLARION FORD

CLARION FOREST VNA

CLARVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER

COUSIN BASILS ITALIAN BAR AND RESTAURANT

DELTA CONTRACTORS

DUBROOK, INC.

ERIC SHICK AGENCY

FARMERS MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY OF MARBLE, PA

FRANKLIN INSURANCE AGENCY

FRIENDS OF DONNA OBERLANDER

FUN BANK

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

HAGER PAVING

HEETER LUMBER

HOPPER CORP

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS

J&J TRAILER SALES

JANNEY

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

LANDPRO

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

LOGUE AND URIK

LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING

MATRIC GROUP

MCM WINDOWS AND DOORS

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

MHY FAMILY SERVICES

NICK’S AUTO BODY

NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA REGIONAL COLLEGE

OCHS LUMBER

PENN STATE DUBOIS

PHOENIX REHABILITATION CLARION AND BROOKVILLE

REDBANK CHEVROLET

SIEGEL INSURANCE

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

SWEET BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT AND BAR

TERRA WORKS

THE CARPET BARN

TIONESTA BUILDERS

TOPTIER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TRINITY POINT CHURCH OF GOD

TROESE ASSOCIATES

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS

ZACHERL MOTORS

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.