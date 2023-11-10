Christmas Reindeer Run Set for December 9 to Benefit Cranberry Track & Field

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — Cranberry Track & Field will host a pre-holiday 5k Fun Run on Saturday, December 9.

Registration and check-in will start at 9:00 a.m. and races will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The cost for participation is $25.00 and includes a t-shirt for all runners pre-registered by November 24.

Checks can be made payable to Cranberry Track & Field Parent Boosters.

Registration fee can be dropped off or mailed to Cranberry High School Attn: Track and Field Coaches, 1 Education Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

Pre-registration is available online here.

A Virtual Race option is also available for $30 and the shirt and tag will be mailed to you.

The running groups are as follows:

All Kids 8 & under (one mile Rudolf Run)

All-Age Santa Stroll (5K Walking)

Male and Female 9-14 (5K Race)

Male and Female 15-18 (5K Race)

Male and Female 19-29 (5K Race)

Male and Female 30-39 (5K Race)

Male and Female 40-49 (5K Race)

Male and Female 50-59 (5K Race)

Male and Female 60+ (5K Race)

Virtual

Medals will be awarded to the top three runners in each of the above groups, except the Santa Stroll.

All proceeds benefit Cranberry Track & Field.

Extra shirts will be available for same-day registration on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Holiday dress is not required, but encouraged.

Water and other concessions will be provided at an additional charge.

For more information, email ksutch@cranberrysd.org.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.