Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Pinwheels

These pinwheels also make a fantastic dinner served alongside a simple salad with balsamic dressing!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry



2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped, seeds removed1 tablespoon adobo sauce3 green onions, chopped1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 package (17 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed12 slices deli chicken1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, spinach, chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, green onions, and cinnamon.

-On a lightly floured surface, unfold puff pastry. Spread cream cheese mixture to within 1/2 in. of edges. Layer 6 slices of roast chicken over the mixture. Roll up jelly-roll style; pinch ends to seal. Cut crosswise into eighteen 1/2-inch slices. Place cut side down on greased baking sheets. Repeat with the second sheet of puff pastry.

-Bake 20-25 minutes or until pastry is puffed and golden brown.

-In a small saucepan, melt raspberry jam. Drizzle jam over warm pastries. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.