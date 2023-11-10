Clarion County Weekend Guide: Friendsgiving at Clarion Mall, Ashleigh Bennett at Gateway Lodge, Pianist Gayle Martin at ARCA, and More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Friendsgiving at the Clarion Mall, live music at Gateway Lodge, Pianist Gayle Martin at Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts, and more!
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2023
Friendsgiving at the Clarion Mall
When: Friday, November 10, 5:00 p.m.
Where: 22631 PA-68, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Mitch Littler will be performing live music. It will be a Potluck style kind of night, so bring a fancy dish to share. Your donation of $5 will go towards future community events. There will also have Trivia at the end of the event as well. Everyone is invited.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Ashleigh Bennett Live at Gateway Lodge
When: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Gateway Lodge, 14870 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA 16217
Details:
Listen to Ashleigh Bennett perform live in Gateway Lodge’s restaurant from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. while enjoying scratch-made, farm-to-forest foods, great wine, and brews. Ashleigh describes her music as a combination of acoustic, singer-songwriter, and indie with a touch of folk and a hint of classical. No reservations are needed. Please contact us at 814-744-8017 with any questions.
“Worst Band Ever” at The Loomis
When: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Where: 6th Avenue & Main Street,Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Your favorite 90’s to now music! $5.00 cover charge.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Gayle Martin
When: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Where: Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts, Lincoln Hall, 42 S Palmer Street, Foxburg, PA 16036
Details:
Reserve: 724-659-3153
Buy: www.alleghenyriverstone.org
Adults $25, Members $20, Students $5
Meet the Artists
At the Red Brick Gallery Wine & Cheese Reception
After the Concert for the RBG Holiday Art Show 2023
4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 2nd Floor Gallery
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.