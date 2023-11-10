Debra “Debi” Marie Britton, 60, of Knoxdale, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Debi was born on September 25, 1963, to the late Ara Charles and Mary Anne (Livitski) Britton in Pittsburgh.

Debi achieved a degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Edinboro University with the class of 1984.

She was a member of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Ambridge, PA, and Living Church International in Summerville, PA.

Debi loved arts and crafts of multiple media’s, her favorites were painting, drawing, crocheting, sewing, and tailoring as well as designing floral arrangements.

She enjoyed using her talents to bring others joy and to teach children and younger generations her skills.

She was known for her cookie trays at Christmas time and loved trying new recipes.

She didn’t know a stranger and would make friends everywhere she went.

She enjoyed volunteering, especially for the toy drives during the holidays, though in recent years she hadn’t been able to.

She was happiest at home with her son Nathan and beloved pets, especially her dog, Bo, who preceded her in death and her young dog Artemis who is lost without her.

She adored her grandkids and the joy they brought her, even from a distance she was a still a powerful force in their lives and she will be greatly missed by them.

In addition to Artemis, Debi is survived by two children; Nathan Thomas Britton; Nadine Aran (Anthony) Masucci; two siblings; Thomas (Carol) Britton; Ruth Ann (Robert) Messenger; and two grandchildren; Nicolai Ara-Miah Masucci; and Michail Charles-Stephen Masucci.

In addition to her beloved dog Bo and her parents, Debi was preceded in passing by one aunt; Annie Hudichek; two uncles; Stephen Livitski; William Livitski; one brother; Charles Stephen Britton; and one brother in law; Nicholas Tita.

Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Interment will take place at Emerickville Methodist (Moore) Cemetery, Emerickville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International (JDRF), the American Diabetes Association, or Joslin Clinic, as Debi struggled and lived with this disease her entire life, often times volunteering for clinical trials and research groups including being among the first patient group to test insulin pumps in the 80s.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

