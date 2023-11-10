 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Garry Charles Downs

Friday, November 10, 2023 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yrEct5c7PGdB (1)Garry Charles Downs, 74, of New Bethlehem (Deanville), passed away, Tuesday evening November 7, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on June 3, 1949, in St. Charles he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Lamison) Downs.

Garry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Wampum Hardware as a drill operator until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly (McCullough) Downs whom he married on July 5, 1972, also surviving are three children, Brian Downs and his wife, Becky, of New Bethlehem, Shawn Downs and his wife, Alison, of Summerville, and Joshua Downs and his wife, (Katie) of Widnoon; six grandchildren, Seth, Ethan, MyKenzi, Claira, Colton, and Kamiyah; four siblings, Beverly Downs, Robert “Buster” Downs and his wife, Dorothy, Sandra McCauley and her husband, Larry “Buck” and Terry Downs and his wife, Sharon, all of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Jane Downs.

Family and friends will be received on Friday evening, November 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Garry’s name to Kessa’s Blessings, PO Box 15, Rimersburg PA 16248 or donor of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


