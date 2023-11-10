Immaculate Conception School Invites Community to Join In for Turkey Bingo

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion are preparing for a favorite local event: Turkey Bingo!

Turkey Bingo will be held on Monday. November 13, and Monday, November 20, at 6:00 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Clarion.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:00 p.m.

The community is invited to join in on the fun!

Concessions and games of chance will be available.

Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center is located at 729 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For questions, call 814-226-8433, extension 105.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.