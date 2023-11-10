Investigation Launched After Local Man’s Vehicle Vandalized

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched after a local man’s vehicle was vandalized in Armstrong County.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Thursday, November 9, a known 20-year-old Rimersburg man claimed he swerved to miss a deer around 12:27 a.m. on September 17, which made him drive off Kohlersburg Road and into a field in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the victim left his 2014 Nissan Maxima in the field overnight.

When the victim returned the following day, the vehicle had been vandalized, according to police.

The total amount of damage to the vehicle is unknown. However, police indicated the damage is in excess of $1,000.00.

Trooper Ferrier is investigating this incident.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.