James C. Johnston, 76, a resident of 103 Sycamore Drive, Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a fall at his home.

He was born July 1, 1947 in New Castle, a beloved son of the late: Thomas and Ruth Turner Johnston.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Shenango High School; and graduated in 1971 from Youngstown State University with a B.S. degree in Engineering.

He had worked for 25 years as an engineer with Witherup Fabrication, retiring in 2013.

He was a faithful member of St. John Episcopal Church in Franklin, where he had also served as the church’s former treasurer.

He enjoyed golfing, especially with the Senior League at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course; and was an avid bowler. Jim also will be remembered for his love of baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, and for his thorough in-depth charting of various sports teams, along with statistics of the games and its players.

He was married February 6, 1987 to the former Sherry Jacobs, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his siblings: Thomas Johnston of New Castle; his twin brother, John C. Johnston of Hastings, MI; Robert Johnston and his wife, Ann of Holland, MI; Jennifer Schroeder and her husband, Karl also of Holland, MI; and Becky Parker and her husband, Jeff of Hastings, MI.

Also surviving is his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Rick Stewart of Butler; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Koprivnikar in April of 2022; a brother, Bill Johnston in March of 2022; and by his sisters-in-law: Patty Johnston, and Dee Johnston.

Friends may call Saturday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Additional visitation will take place Monday from 10-11 AM in St. John Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

The Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11 AM in the church with Reverend David Betz, deacon of the church, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s name to St. John Episcopal Church.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

