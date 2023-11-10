Mary Lou Socha, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Nov. 9, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.

Born August 9, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Mae Kalchthaler Jacobs.

Mary Lou was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was married on Sept. 27, 1958 by Rev. Kelly to Donald E. Socha Sr., and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2021.

Mrs. Socha was a longtime member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

She was a member of the church rosary society and had helped serve funeral dinners and helped coordinate their rummage sales.

Mary Lou enjoyed arts and crafts, flowers and camping at Hearts Content.

She was a member of the Christian Womens Club.

A homemaker, Mary Lou had worked for the phone company for several years.

Mary Lou is survived by her son, Donald E . Socha Jr. of Oil City; Two sisters, Pat Peterson of Rocky Grove, Helen Marie Philips of TX; and a brother in law, Tom Socha of Osceola, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Dementia Association, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Those wishing to remember Mary Lou are encouraged to do a random act of kindness for someone.

The family would like to thank The Staff at Oil City Healthcare for their care and concern especially Dana, Sue, Cindy and Kim

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

