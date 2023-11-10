Mildred A. Nolf, 73, of Clarion, passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening, November 7, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.

Born on May 4, 1950, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert H. and Bertha Ruth (Young) Nolf.

Mildred worked as a secretary for the Clarion University of Pennsylvania for many years.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolf of McDonald, Ohio, a niece, Dawn Porter, of Youngstown Ohio, a nephew Shawn Nolf, of McDonald, Ohio, and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leroy Nolf.

Visitation will be held on Friday morning, November 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Harris officiating.

Interment will take place in the Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

