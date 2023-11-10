Police: Mandated Reporter Initiates Assault Charges Against Clarion Mother

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was arraigned on assault charges on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting her son because he was throwing a temper tantrum.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nikki Elizabeth Yule, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 26.

According to newly released documents, a mandated reporter reported bruising on a known male victim’s right cheek on September 21.

Through investigation, it was determined an assault occurred around 8:00 p.m. on September 20, at a residence on Boundary Street in Clarion Township, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim was having a “temper tantrum” when his mother, Nikki Yule, slapped his right cheek, causing bruising.

The complaint notes that the victim told police he does not feel safe with Yule.

She was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

