 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police: Mandated Reporter Initiates Assault Charges Against Clarion Mother

Friday, November 10, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Light Bar NightCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was arraigned on assault charges on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting her son because he was throwing a temper tantrum.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nikki Elizabeth Yule, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 26.

According to newly released documents, a mandated reporter reported bruising on a known male victim’s right cheek on September 21.

Through investigation, it was determined an assault occurred around 8:00 p.m. on September 20, at a residence on Boundary Street in Clarion Township, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim was having a “temper tantrum” when his mother, Nikki Yule, slapped his right cheek, causing bruising.

The complaint notes that the victim told police he does not feel safe with Yule.

She was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

  • Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
  • Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.