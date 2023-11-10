From Childhood Dreams to Local Success: LSM Landscaping & Excavation’s Inspiring Journey

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – In the heart of Knox lies a business that has been transforming landscapes in the community. LSM Landscaping & Excavation, headed by its passionate owner, Luca Montana, has become a trusted name in the area.

A native of Marble, Montana always knew he wanted to be in the construction business. After graduating from Keystone High School, his dream began to take shape.

“I worked for Terra Works, a local construction business in town. I learned a lot from them,” said Montana, now 35. “As I got older, the obsession kept growing. When it came time to go to college, I majored in landscape contracting at Penn State.”

Montana’s decision to pursue a college major in landscape contracting wasn’t just about learning the trade but also understanding how to operate a successful business.

After completing his education, he joined Terra Works full-time, gaining eight years of valuable experience before he decided it was time to make his dream of owning his own business a reality.

“I always had a dream of owning my own business and doing my own thing. In 2015, I decided to take the leap,” he said. “That’s when LSM Landscaping and Excavation started.”

LSM Landscaping & Excavation has two distinct divisions: excavation services and burial services.

Their excavation services range from basements, driveways, and stormwater management to underground utilities excavation. They are equipped with a fleet of five dump trucks, rollers, skid steers, mini excavators, compaction equipment, a bulldozer, and a large excavator for handling even the most significant projects.

During the winter months, LSM also provides reliable snow removal services to keep the community safe.

In their burial services division, LSM Landscaping & Excavation assists several local cemeteries by uncovering graves, installing casket vaults, and recovering graves after funeral services are complete.

In 2022, Montana took a significant step by purchasing a concrete batch plant and sets of forms to manufacture their own line of vaults. This allows them to produce four to five vaults a week, ensuring they have ample stock readily available.

“That’s probably one of the hardest times for families. They’re going through a very tough process, and it’s all very quick,” he explains. “I used to have to drive down to Pittsburgh to pick up vaults from a company down there. Now, we can just deliver from our inventory. It makes one part of the process simple for families who’ve lost loved ones.”

LSM Landscaping & Excavation does not handle landscape maintenance. Their expertise is in excavation and landscaping installation. If you need excavation work, landscaping installation, hardscaping installation, outdoor lighting, or irrigation services, LSM is your trusted local partner.

Visit LSM Landscaping & Excavation at 8494 Route 208, Knox, PA 16232, or visit their website here.

