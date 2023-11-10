SPONSORED: Get Ready for Winter Weather with a New Silverado Pickup or Equinox SUV from Redbank Chevrolet!



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has 11 new Silverado 1500 pickups and 10 new Equinox SUVs waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem! Click here for more information:

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE:$60,905

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,240

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,170

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,060

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!

Redbank Chevrolet also has 10 new Equinox SUVs on their lot!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD LT





REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,490

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD LS

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,670

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,490

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,490

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

AWD LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $32,335

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

View the remaining Equinox SUVs here

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.