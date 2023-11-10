Walk of Remembrance, Guest Speaker Highlight Annual Veterans’ Program at PennWest Clarion – Venango

OIL CITY, Pa. — PennWest Clarion Venango will have its annual veterans’ program on November 13 in the auditorium of Robert Rhoades Student Center.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m.

The theme is “A Remembrance of Service – Saluting Our Veterans,” which builds upon the traditional Flags for the Fallen observance.

Harry A. Whittemore, director of Veteran Affairs for Venango County, will be the keynote speaker.

Whittemore grew up in Eldred, McKean County. He graduated from Bradford Central Christian High School in 1991. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia, for One Station Unit Training for the Infantry and Airborne School.

He was a sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army. Upon graduation from airborne school, he was assigned to Alpha Company 1/505th Parachute Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

After being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and served in the Army Reserves as a military policeman. He then worked at various jobs until he became director of Veteran Affairs for Venango County in 2021.

He has been married to his wife, Susan, for over 18 years and has two children, Shalyn and Chayce.

The Venango Veterans Club, which organizes the Veterans Day activities, will highlight the Korean War in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the war’s end. Club members will read an honor roll of Venango County residents who died in combat or captivity during that conflict.

The campus will be dotted with hundreds of flags for the Walk of Remembrance between Frame and Montgomery halls. Attendees are invited to think of a loved one, comrade, or special person as a somber reminder of service to our country.

The program is open to the community. Veterans, family, and friends are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served following the program.

