BITTERSWEET END: Sharon Too Much for Oil City in Semifinal Loss That Caps Career for Standout Seniors

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ethen Knox caught a screen pass from Cole Findlay on the left sideline, got a block and sprinted 56 yards for a touchdown.

With the 2-point conversion, Oil City was suddenly down just 24-16 against top-seed Sharon and had momentum late in the third quarter.

The Oilers were about to get more.

Oil City recovered an onside kick and had that drive kept alive by a roughing the passer penalty.

Ultimately, though, it stalled and Sharon took control again on the way to a 39-16 win in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals at Slippery Rock University.

(Pictured above, Ethen Knox sprints for a 56-yard receiving touchdown for Oil City/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

“We had our chances,” said Oil City coach Dan York. “We had a chance there when it was 24-16. We got on inside kick and, Unfortunately, we just couldn’t seal the deal.”

Oil City Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Sharon certainly did.

Tigers’ quarterback Mister Ham scored from the 1 to put Sharon back up by two scores at 31-16 with a little more than five minutes remaining in the game, and then put the finishing touches on the victory with a 45-yard TD pass to Bishop Root to slam the door on the win.

Sharon (9-2) was also able to grind clock in the fourth quarter with its running game.

“That’s all part of our offense,” said Sharon coach Jason McElhany. “When you get down to this this juncture in a football game when you need to get some time off the clock, that’s something we do. It’s just part of our offense and they executed it really well.”

Defense, though, has been Sharon’s true calling card this season. The Tigers came into the night giving up just 5.7 points per game and zero points in the first quarter.

Oil City was the latest team to get blanked in the first 12 minutes.

Sharon struck first on a 50-yard pass from Mister Ham to a streaking Lamont Austin down the left sideline for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Oil City got a big break in the second quarter when a muffed punt sent the Oilers up at the Sharon 16.

A pass interference penalty helped keep the short drive alive, which was capped by a 1-yard run by Ethen Knox. Oil City elected to go for the 2-point conversion and converted on a play-action pass from Cole Findlay to Jon Hargenrader, who was wide open in the end zone, for an 8-7 lead.

It was short-lived.

Sharon responded quickly with another big play.

Ham found Ike Friday on a short pass and Friday did the rest, shedding tackles and weaving through the Oil City defense for a 49-yard touchdown and a 14-8 lead.

Sharon had a chance to add another touchdown before the half, but the drive stalled at the Oil City 7.

Ameer Kanan came on and booted a 25-yard field goal with six seconds on the clock to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 17-8 lead.



(Oil City quarterback Cole Findlay releases a pass as seniors Jon Hargenrader, No. 23, and Kevin Pearsall block/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Knox was held to 61 yards in the first half and 94 yards in the game on 25 attempts. Sharon was particularly good at taking away his cutback lanes.

“That was a big emphasis during the week and I thought our scout team did a great job for us really simulating it,” McElhany said. “We have some young backs that run really well. Clearly they’re not Ethen Knox, but they give a good look to us and our guys did a nice job with the run lanes and being where they were supposed to be. He got us on the screen there but the guys played really hard and competed hard and did a good job tonight.”

Sharon responded again to start the second half with a nine-play, 59-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard run by Ham for a 24-8 lead.

Ham had a big day with two rushing touchdowns and three passing scores. He finished 15-of-25 for 227 yards through the air and 96 yards in the ground.

“He did a good job tonight,” McElhany said. “He’ll even be the first to tell you he missed a couple of throws there. We missed a few that could have been big ones, but that deep ball to Lamont to start the game. It was a great ball. He’s really developed as a passer and we’re proud of what he’s done.”

Sharon got the win, but it may have come at a big cost.

Big-play receiver C.C. Harrison left the game in the first half with an apparent leg injury. Ham was hobbled throughout the game and junior standout defensive end Brodie Miller was ejected from the game for targeting in the fourth quarter on a roughing the passer penalty, meaning he will have to sit out the District 10 title game next week against Hickory.

Shane Meyers was also ejected for targeting on a roughing the passer in the third quarter.

“My heart breaks for those guys,” McElhany said.

There were a lot of broken hearts after the game on the Oil City side.

It’s been a strong two seasons for the Oilers and a senior class that has gone 14-7 the last two seasons with a playoff win last week over North East.

It’s also been a pretty good ride for Knox, who became District 10s all-time leading rusher this season and finished his career unofficially with 7,865 yards and 89 TDs.

“Look at that dude over there,” York said, nodding toward Knox. “These seniors, between Kevin Pearsall, Hayden Wilson, Henry Milford, Justen Dunkle, Jonny Hargenrader — those guys worked hard in the weight room with Ethen. I mean, Ethen is the top rusher in District 10 because he worked his butt off. He ran for 2,000 yards three years in a row and 3,000 yards last year. He’s a good, tough kid.”

For Knox, the end was hard to swallow.

But he said he did appreciate all that he and his teammates were able to accomplish.

“It’s real bittersweet,” Knox said. “Standing here now and thinking back on that, I’m happy. Pretty much all of the seniors have been starting varsity since our sophomore year, so we’ve had a great ride together.

“Ten years in the future, it’ll be a great story to tell my kids, if I have some,” Knox said. “It’ll be fun to look back on all of this. I have plenty left, hopefully in college.”

Oil City Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.