Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Lasagna

The bright flavor of basil takes center stage in this pesto lasagna!

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, cubed

1 medium onion, chopped



1 garlic clove, minced1/2 cup all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt3-1/2 cups 2% milk4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided1 teaspoon dried basil1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon white pepper1 carton (15 ounces) whole-milk ricotta cheese1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley9 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained2 packages (10 ounces each) of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry1 jar (8.1 ounces) prepared pesto

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large saucepan melt butter over medium heat; add onion. Cook and stir until tender, 4-6 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour and salt until blended. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in 2 cups mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, oregano, and pepper; set aside.

-In a large bowl, combine ricotta cheese, parsley, and the remaining 2 cups of mozzarella; set aside. Spread about 1-1/2 cup cheese sauce into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; top with 3 noodles and half of each of the following: ricotta mixture, pesto, and spinach. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan.

-Bake, uncovered, until heated through and the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

