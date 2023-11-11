 

Community Members Gather to Remember Heroes During Veterans Day Services

Saturday, November 11, 2023 @ 02:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

tim-nicewongerCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Veterans and community members of all ages came together on Friday to celebrate Veterans Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

North Clarion Veterans Day Assembly

The North Clarion Junior Historian presented a Veterans Day assembly at North Clarion High School on Friday afternoon.

Highlighted moments of the ceremony included songs from the Senior High Chorus, the Senior High Band, and the Elementary Chorus, as well as Veterans Day poems written and read by students and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The assembly also featured guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Timothy Nicewonger, who is currently assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. He is also a State Trooper assigned to the Clarion station and resides near Shippenville.

A 21-gun salute was performed by the American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard.

Guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Timothy Nicewonger.

Guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Timothy Nicewonger.

Members of VFW Post 2145 perform a wreath laying ceremony.

Members of VFW Post 2145 perform a wreath-laying ceremony.

PennWest Clarion Flag-Raising Ceremony

Clarion ROTC cadets conducted an outdoor flag-raising ceremony outside Suites on Main followed by a community breakfast in Eagle Commons at 840 Wood Street in Clarion.

The breakfast was free and open to the public.

Rep. Lee James served as the keynote speaker for the breakfast. James–a U.S. Navy veteran who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration from Clarion–has a proud family history of military service that spans four generations.

As the representative of Pennsylvania’s 64th Legislative District, James serves constituents in Venango County and part of Crawford County.

Pictured, from left: Sergeant First Class Cartagena William Vazquez, Cadet Belle Ralston, Cadet Kayla Page, Cadet Morgan Bokan, and Cadet Jacob Kline.

Pictured, from left: Sergeant First Class Cartagena William Vazquez, Cadet Belle Ralston, Cadet Kayla Page, Cadet Morgan Bokan, and Cadet Jacob Kline.

Highland Oaks Flag Retirement, Flag-Raising Ceremony

Veterans at Highland Oaks at Water Run gathered for a flag retirement on Friday morning.

Participating veterans also participated in a new flag-raising ceremony.

Clarion-Limestone Veterans Day Assembly Program

The Clarion-Limestone School District honored those called to duty with a Veterans Day assembly program.

The colors were presented by Clarion Boy Scouts of America: Troop 51 and 51G and Pack 51.

Remembrance numbers were performed by both the high school and elementary choirs before guest veteran Matthew Bentz spoke to the crowd.

