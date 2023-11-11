Kathy Reynolds, 71, of Shippenville, passed away at the home of her daughter and son in law, November 9, 2023.

Kathy was born in Grove City on June 6, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Braham and Betty Shaw.

She graduated from Franklin High School and was previously married to Russ Reynolds.

Kathy had worked at Orchard Manor in Grove City as an activities aid.

She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to a house full of the people she loved.

Loved ones to cherish her memory are her children; Tammie Priester and her husband Bill of Grove City, Brandy Fisher and her husband Ben of Shippenville and Keith Reynolds and his wife Danielle of Mercer.

Kathy is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Kenneth and Dennis Shaw and daughter Kirsten Fellows.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Saturday November 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:30 with the Rev. Dave West officiating.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

