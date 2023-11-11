Marcy K. Karns, 63, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 9, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born July 1, 1960 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. & Marjorie Joyce McKinley Rankin.

Marcy was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked at Polk Center before becoming disabled.

Marcy was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She enjoyed wildlife, photography and gardening.

She also enjoyed hiking and her pets.

Marcy had fostered several pets through Precious Paws.

She is survived by 7 brothers and sisters: Dawn Carbo of MA, Richard L. Rankin & his wife Gaylene of NC, Michelle J. Kissman & her husband Bob of FL, Melanie Francis & her husband Eric of MD, Megan E. Allred of Oil City, Mark T. Rankin & his wife Christie of Titusville, Stevenie J. Rankin of MA, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother Stephen M. Rankin.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

