WATCH: Kerle Tire Game of the Week: Brookville vs. Central Clarion (D9 Class 2A Championship)

Watch the Kerle Tire Company Game of the week as Brookville takes on Central Clarion. Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis will have all of the action from PennWest Clarion Memorial Stadium. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.