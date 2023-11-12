7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, November 12, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.