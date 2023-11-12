Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Tofu Scramble

Here is the perfect vegetarian recipe!

Ingredients

1 package (9 ounces) fresh spinach (about 10 cups)

1 tablespoon butter



2/3 pound firm tofu, drained and crumbled1/4 cup coarsely chopped kalamata olives2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup crumbled feta cheeseOptional: Grated lemon zest and diced tomatoes

Directions

-Place spinach and 1 tablespoon water in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until spinach is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a colander; drain, pressing out as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop spinach.

-In same skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add tofu, olives, lemon juice, oregano, pepper and spinach. Cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, 3-4 minutes. Add feta; cook until slightly melted. Serve immediately; sprinkle with lemon zest and tomatoes if desired.

