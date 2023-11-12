 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Tofu Scramble

Sunday, November 12, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here is the perfect vegetarian recipe!

Ingredients

1 package (9 ounces) fresh spinach (about 10 cups)
1 tablespoon butter

2/3 pound firm tofu, drained and crumbled
1/4 cup coarsely chopped kalamata olives
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Optional: Grated lemon zest and diced tomatoes

Directions

-Place spinach and 1 tablespoon water in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until spinach is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a colander; drain, pressing out as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop spinach.

-In same skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add tofu, olives, lemon juice, oregano, pepper and spinach. Cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, 3-4 minutes. Add feta; cook until slightly melted. Serve immediately; sprinkle with lemon zest and tomatoes if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


