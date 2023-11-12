Featured Local Job: Early Intervention (EI) Coordinator

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Early Intervention (EI) Coordinator.

POSITION: Early Intervention (EI) Coordinator

Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $36,101.93 – $46,877.78/annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 20 vacation days (exempt allocation), 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To manage all aspects of the delivery of Early Intervention services including interpretation of laws, regulations, and policies/procedures; development of policies/procedures; contract monitoring; and evaluation of Early Intervention case management, as well as contracted EI service providers. To plan, administer, analyze, monitor, and coordinate the County’s Early Intervention Program

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

