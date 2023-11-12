Local Woman Accused of Assaulting Husband During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband during a domestic incident in Clarion Borough.

Court documents show the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Michelle Steagall, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Taylor Smith was dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Clarion Borough around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, Officer Smith found the caller who stated he called 9-1-1 because there was a domestic happening in one of the apartments, and one individual had a bruise on his face, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Officer Smith then proceeded to the apartment where he found a known male victim and Michelle Steagall. Officer Smith told Steagall to stay with her child while he spoke with the victim. Officer Bimber from the University Police arrived on the scene and stayed with Steagall. While speaking with the victim, Officer Smith observed a red, black, and blue mark on his right cheek. Upon further examination, his cheek appeared to be swollen.

The victim told police that Steagall had open-hand slapped his right cheek on his face. He went on to explain that he and Steagall were at a family member’s residence and she became upset. While they were on the way home, the truck overheated, so they continued to argue. Upon arriving back at their apartment, the argument escalated to screaming, and Steagall struck him in the side of the face, the complaint notes.

Officer Smith then interviewed Steagall, who had a small cut to her lip that she stated she had done to herself. When asked what had occurred, Steagall stated they were having an argument when she “grabbed” the victim by the shoulders while they were arguing and must have struck him in the face while doing so, according to the complaint.

Officer Smith placed Steagall under arrest for assault and transported her back to the station.

The complaint notes that while at the station, Officer Smith called the caller back, and he stated he heard the argument from in the hallway and went on to say he could hear Steagall slap the victim. He then stated he observed the black-and-blue mark on the victim’s face which made him dial 9-1-1.

Steagall was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, November 21, at 8:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.