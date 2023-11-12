Michael P. Fridley, 64, of Oil City, PA, passed away Friday Nov. 10, 2023 in the Emergency Room at UPMC – N/W.

Born June 25, 1959 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Paul & Virginia Voit Fridley.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Mike served in the United States Army.

He had been employed many years at Kings Landscaping and was most recently employed in maintenance at Sugarcreek Station.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by four children: Heather Patterson of LA, Sarah Fridley of CO, Virginia Fridley of FL, Andrew Fridley of LA; Grandchildren: Conner, KJ, Eden, and Sofia.

He is also survived by his longtime significant other Pamela Downey of Oil City and her children: Gary Alexander of NM, Jonelle Sloss of Franklin; and Pamela’s grandchildren: Jamis, Zaden and Kendryx, Tyler, and Abby.

Mike is also survived by a sister Kelley Farren and a brother Scott Fridley, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Paul Fridley.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials to help the family defray funeral expenses can be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

