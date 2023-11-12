Rosalie J. Hawk Minnick Bliss, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1951 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Robert C. Hawk and Virginia (Mortimer) Hawk Lemmon.

Rosalie graduated from Union High School in 1969 and as a LPN from CCCC in 1993.

She started working as a nurse’s aide with Clarview Nursing Center before working as a LPN with PA Memorial Home.

Rosalie later worked for McKinley Health Center, then Laurelbrooke Landing, the CCCC as an assistant nurse’s aide instructor and a substitute

school nurse.

She owned Bloomtown Flowers in Rimersburg and retired in 2020 after her health started to decline.

Rosalie was a member of Cornerstone Church of Clarion; she was saved by the blood of Jesus and baptized at Tom’s Run.

She served by spending time in the church nursery.

She started the HomeTown Hero Project that reached out to other communities.

Rosalie loved to plan family dinners and picnics and sleepovers with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved going out to lunch with her friends and road trips with Alan from Cape Code to Utah.

She liked working with house plants, designing flowers and interior design.

Everything has her style and personality including her recent sky diving adventure that was on her bucket list.

Rosalie enjoyed the companionship of their little dog, Bella as she watched over the neighborhood.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Alan Bliss, whom she married on Feb. 11, 2006; sons, Rob (Karen) Minnick of Knox, Clint

(Kendra) Minnick of Rimersburg, and Shawn Mike (Cheyenne) Minnick of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter, Nicole Minnick of Rimersburg; step-son, Brennan Bliss of Wellsburg, WV; step-daughter, Brittany (Tim) Kriebel of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Gage (Lewie) Minnick; Jesse Minnick and Nikki Smith; Braxton Olinger; Tanner (Erin) Schrecengost; Hailey Schrecengost; Kiley Minnick and Tanner Kerle; Kade Minnick; Gavin Minnick; and Cain Minnick; great-grandchildren, Henry Yori, Owen Minnick and Oliver Minnick; her special dog, Bella; special friends, Eric Cook and family and Shannon Cook and family.

Expecting soon is her namesake and great-granddaughter, Melanie Rose Minnick.

Rosalie is also survived by her step mother, Doris Bell of Parker; sister-in-law, Carol Hawk and nephew, Tom of Parker, PA; half-brothers, Larry Hawk and family; Frank Hawk; half-sister, Spring Neff and her husband; and her nieces, Carrie (Mark) Rodgers and Krissy (Brandon) Leadbetter (Taylor and Kyden).

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Harry Skip Minnick; brother, Robert C. Hawk, Jr.; sister, Sandy L. Stitt; a nephew, Cody Hawk; and a niece, Bonnie Kelley.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA, with the Rev. Joshua Easlon officiating.

Interment will be in Duncan Cemetery, Templeton, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rosalie’s memory to Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254; Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248; or to Rimersburg Fire Dept., 484 Main St, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Rosalie’s family or view her video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.