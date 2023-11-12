All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Tom Brosnahan
Tom Brosnahan served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Thomas M. Brosnahan (Tom)
Born: February 2, 1956
Died: October 3, 2023
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Tom was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Seabees.
He also served the community through his membership with the former Foxburg American Legion.
Military honors were accorded following his funeral service by members of VFW Post 7073, Parker.
He was laid to rest in the Emlenton Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
