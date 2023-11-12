CLIENT REVIEW: Been There Life Coaching: What Is Life Coaching? Who Is It For?

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – When you want to talk to someone who has experienced what you are going through, connect with a life coach from Been There Life Coaching.

(Pictured above: left to right, Been There Life Coaching Director of Supervision Hope Taneyhill and Life Coach Logan Kelley.)

Been There Life Coaching is an application-based system that allows users to book appointments with life coaches who have been in similar circumstances. Consumers choose their own life coach from a “catalog”, allowing users to connect with another person who has experience in their area of interest, such as grief, life transitions, parenting, divorce, relationships, chronic pain, illness, and other situations.

Been There Life Coaching strives to be a positive assistance tool for the public seeking help on a one-on-one basis.

How did the idea originate? Who should use the app?

The idea for the app originated from a group of Venango County natives.

One of those natives, a life coach and founding member of Been There Logan Kelley, is open about her journey with Type 1 diabetes.

“I had people in my family who had diabetes, but I didn’t have someone who was also 13, 14, 15 years old with the same struggles, so it felt like I was going through it by myself. I didn’t have that person to bounce ideas and experiences off, or to just vent to. I couldn’t ask anyone, ‘What did you do to get through it?” Logan explained.

That’s exactly the gap the team at Been There Life Coaching aims to bridge with their life coaching services available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

“As life coaches, we are there to listen and say ‘You can try this’ and ‘This is what I did..’ We can’t guarantee anything as life coaches, and we don’t diagnose anything or prescribe medication,” Logan said.

Logan told exploreClarion.com, “In some of those first meetings I had with Tracy (Tracy Cowles, owner and CEO of Been There Life Coaching) those two words were a big concept in our conversation. We were trying to find a name and I said, ‘Well, how about just “Been There?” and Tracy said ‘Yeah!’ and then we just added “Life Coaching” to that.”

According to Logan, talking with a life coach with direct experience of a similar experience instead of committing to therapy with a credentialed psychiatrist may be the solution for some individuals to get over a certain challenge or important life event.

When exploreClarion.com asked Logan how she became involved with Been There Life Coaching, she said, “I’ve always wanted to help people. No matter what I decided to do. When I first was going to college, I wanted to be a diabetic counselor to help younger kids into adulthood living through those issues.

“The feeling you get when you help someone no matter what it is, is really fulfilling. So that’s where the desire mainly came from.”

Hope Taneyhill, another founding member and the Director of Supervision at Been There Life Coaching, echoed Logan’s sentiments.

Hope knew she enjoyed helping others from a young age. By working through certain traumas and challenges, she has found a sense of gratefulness in those struggles by giving her the tools necessary to help others.

“Even from when I was younger, I knew I wanted to do something helping people, because of my empathy. There’s sympathy, which is feeling bad, but I physically feel what that person is feeling. I even had that from a young age. There’s some stuff that has been built in me that wouldn’t be if I didn’t have that,” Hope explained.

“There are very real mental health diagnoses, and you should absolutely get specialized help for those if you need to, but then there’s also this side of society that can make things out to be something that might not necessarily be so.”

How would someone know if they can be an effective life coach?

Hope said that with life coaching, “there’s no laws or regulations of what a life coach has to have regarding schooling or training.”

She told exploreClarion.com, “If you’re a person a lot of people go to for advice, or if you got through something challenging and you think you can help others in that experience. A life coach is going to be someone who is already healed.

“We wouldn’t recommend being a coach to somebody if the coach doesn’t have any insight into their own challenges.”

When hiring new life coaches at Been There, the coaches aren’t allowed to coach on topics they haven’t been through.

Hope emphasized that “when I talk to them (the life coaches) at the beginning, and I give them a list as well, and then the coaches pick from there what they can coach about.”

Why be a life coach at Been There Life Coaching?

“It’s a lot harder to present and build up credibility for yourself, not that you can’t do it, but it’s just you as an individual without the backing of a company presenting credibility and credentials,” Hope explained.

In addition to credibility, liability can be a diminished risk for the life coach who decides to work at Been There.

According to Hope, “You also have to be really careful for liability things. So you’d have to make sure you have all those things in place on your own. We pay for liability insurance on every single employee at Been There.”

The ability to meet online through the app’s secure video feature is very important to the team at Been There.

“At Been There, we have a lot of security features in place. The client won’t know your full name (just your first name), and we do have a tiny profile photo for coaches, but that’s even through a zip file so nobody can image search.”

The app is easy to use for both the client and the life coach.

“The app is so easy to use. Once your profile is set up you can go in and set your availability and when someone makes an appointment you can click on it and the video pops up and the session is ready to go,” Hope said.

Been There Life Coaching also sends guides and information to coaches on how they can structure a session with a client and includes all the different topics offered and the coach can find a structure and topic(s) that best suit them.

Hope added that “coaches don’t have to worry about the security, liability or the advertising. We even send a box of flyers to every employee once they are hired.”

More about Been There Life Coaching

Been There Life Coaching is an ethical, morality-based, transparent nationwide company that provides exceptional employment for those who meet their guidelines and successfully complete their training.

Potential consumers can view all the topics without paying for a session and are not locked onto anything until they pick a date and time for the appointment.

For more information or to view the topics about Been There Life Coaching, visit https://beentherelifecoaching.com/.

