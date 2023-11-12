Stanley “John” Cyphert, 87, of Lake Lucy, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Born on March 27, 1936 in Crates he was the son of Edward and Gwendolyn Sherman Cyphert.

On August 18, 1956 he was married to Elizabeth Schill Cyphert who survives.

John was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

He served as an usher and helped at many parish functions for many years.

At a young age John went to work for the pipeline.

He also later worked for Tionesta Sand and Gravel, Harmon Brothers Readimix as an operator, and Glacier Minerals as a high lift operator.

He and his wife owned and operated the Marble Shoot Restaurant for a short time.

In later years John also drove a school bus for North Clarion, and he was the owner operator of Cyphert Water Hauling until his retirement.

He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Pirates games, riding with his grandchildren in his golf cart, taking care of his yard and working around his house.

He took interest in carpentry and helping his kids with any projects they were doing.

When his boys had livestock he was always there to help.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling to see their children, playing Euchre Monday nights at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and attending the Leeper Senior center.

He was always up for a game of cards with his family and his brother.

John was a member of the Clarion Moose and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their sons: Dennis and Cynthia Cyphert of Lake Lucy, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cyphert of Oil City, Daniel Cyphert of Florida, Thomas and Patti Cyphert of Tionesta, and Troy and Jenny Cyphert of Franklin.

He is survived by twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was one of 14 children, and 4 brothers are surviving.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a son Timothy Cyphert and a grandson Matthew.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor, presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the mass.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Church or American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.