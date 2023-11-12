Clarion-Limestone Wins Second Place in the Championship Round of Steelers STEM: Powering Pittsburgh Competition

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – A team of four Clarion-Limestone students recently advanced to the championship round of the Steelers STEM “Powering Pittsburgh” student competition. This event brought together Western PA schools to address the challenge of powering Acrisure Stadium and the city of Pittsburgh in an innovative way.

(Pictured above: Clarion-Limestone: Logan Meier, Ella Aaron, Lilly Mahle, Madison Aaron, pictured with judges from Shell Polymers, FedEx Ground, and U.S Steel.)

On Wednesday, November 8, the stadium was charged with anticipation and excitement as eight schools unveiled their proposals for sustainable and cutting-edge energy solutions.

The Clarion-Limestone team, “Tomorrow Team” developed a plan to use vibrations and sound waves from traffic and transfer that energy to piezoelectric film which then generates electricity. They presented their plan and scale model to a panel of judges, representatives from Shell Polymers, FedEx Ground, and U.S Steel, all sponsors of the Steelers STEM program.

Clarion-Limestone, the “Tomorrow Team” is composed of Ella Aaron, Madison Aaron, Lilly Mahle, Logan Meier, and advisor, Sarah Meals. The team took home second place and a $2,000.00 check to support their school’s STEM program. The students also had the opportunity to receive a private tour of Acrisure Stadium where they learned the history of the stadium and were able to see its statues, trophies, jerseys, and terrible towels up close.

This competition emphasizes the importance of STEM education and its role in addressing critical issues in our communities.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.