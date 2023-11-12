West Forest Students Attend Government Outreach Day at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Secondary School juniors recently attended Government Outreach Day at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with their social studies and government teacher, Mr. John Wortman.

(Pictured above: from left to right – Mr. John Wortman, Izek Sample, Ethan Dawson, Harley Ellenberger, Annalise Tirado, Kiley Oliver, Alexis Oswald, Representative Thompson, Kylie Vaughn, Jadann Walter, Kaylyn Beichner, Mitchell Bawden, Zach Carll and Nate Dietrich.)

They heard from campus President Richard Esch, State Senator Scott Hutchinson, and their member of the United States House of Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson.

After hearing from the Congressman, students were invited to participate in a question and answer session. Kylie Vaughn inquired about other legislation being considered in the House in addition to the Farm Bill. Lastly, students walked the grounds of campus and enjoyed lunch in the dining hall!

