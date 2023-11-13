 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, November 13, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
