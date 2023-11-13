BREAKING NEWS: Route 322 Reopened after Structure Fire Related Closure

CRANBERRY/ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Route 322 in Cranberry and Rockland Townships that was closed due to a fire that broke out late Monday morning has re-opened.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT, U.S. ​Route 322 was closed in Venango County, from the intersection with Hill City Road (Route 2015) in Cranberry Township to the intersection with Route 38 in Rockland Township, due to a structure fire.

The roadway re-opened at about 3:50 p.m., according to a representative of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, November 13, for a structure fire at 8650 U.S. Route 322, near Van, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The following units were dispatched to the scene:

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department

Community Ambulance Service

Kennerdell Volunteer Fire Department

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department

Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association

Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department

Reno Volunteer Fire Department

Franklin-based State Police

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department and Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department were placed on standby.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the structure when it caught fire.

