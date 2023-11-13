Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Aurora and Sky
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Aurora and Sky!
Aurora and Sky are young female Miniature Schnauzers; they are a bonded pair.
Both dogs are house-trained, spayed, and their vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, the pair were surrendered to the rescue center when their owner had to go over seas and was unable to take them along.
It is preferred that their new home be one without children.
For more information on them, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
