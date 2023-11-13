Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Add artichoke hearts for extra flavor and texture!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup mayonnaise



1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese1 teaspoon dried minced garlic1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon celery salt1 can (14 ounces) water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped5 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry (about 1/2 cup)1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, drained1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained1/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheeseTortilla chips or cubed sourdough bread

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the first 7 ingredients until combined. Stir in artichokes, spinach, chiles and pimientos. Transfer to a greased 3-cup baking dish; sprinkle with mozzarella. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.

-Bake until hot and bubbly, 40-45 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or bread.

