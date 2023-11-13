Clarion Grad Beau Verdill Nets 17 Points in PSU DuBois Victory; Smay Gets First Win

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – In a thrilling contest at the PAW Center, Penn State DuBois secured their first win of the season in a close-fought battle against Mount Aloysius, with a final score of 69-67. Saturday’s victory also marked Head Coach Dan Smay’s inaugural triumph at the helm of the team.

The first half showcased a closely contested matchup, with the Nittany Lions holding a slight 35-31 lead at halftime. The team displayed resilience and determination, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Mount Aloysius mounted a strong comeback in the second half, shooting an impressive 56.7% from the field. However, Penn State DuBois weathered the storm, and key player performances, especially from Beau Verdill with 17 points and 6 rebounds, played a pivotal role in maintaining their lead.

Kaleb Pryor showcased his all-around skills, contributing 9 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds, making significant plays on both ends of the court. Ashton Fortson, despite facing defensive pressure, managed to add 8 points and 4 rebounds to the team’s tally.

The three-point shooting game was a key factor for the Nittany Lions, with Christopher Frontera knocking down 3 triples, contributing to the team’s 30% accuracy from beyond the arc. Jadon Myers and Nate Cornelius also made valuable contributions from long range.

Despite a challenging shooting night, Jaiquil Johnson made his presence felt on the defensive end with 2 steals and added 4 points. Beau Verdill’s efficient shooting, including a 1-2 mark from beyond the arc, and his dominance in the paint with 3 offensive rebounds, were crucial components of the team’s success.

This win was particularly significant for Penn State DuBois as it marked their first victory of the season, providing a boost of confidence for the team moving forward. Head Coach Dan Smay, in his debut season, secured his first win, setting a positive tone for the team and building momentum as they navigate the season ahead.

Coach Smay, a Clearfield native, gives credit to the team’s heart and defense, “I’m so proud of this group of men to get this win, in this way. They have worked so hard, and they never quit. I told them in one of the timeouts when we were down by 6 that we were going to win this game if they just kept fighting, and they didn’t quit at all. We pride ourselves on our defense because that’s an effort aspect, and this team gives effort every day.”

The game featured tenacious defense from both sides. However, the Nittany Lions capitalized on crucial moments, ultimately clinching the two-point victory.

With the final scoreboard reading 69-67, Penn State DuBois celebrated a hard-fought triumph, making it a memorable day for the team and Head Coach Dan Smay.

