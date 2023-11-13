ECC’s Newton MVP; Clarion-Limestone Well-Represented on District 9 Volleyball All-Star Teams



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s been quite a few weeks for Tori Newton.

The Elk County Catholic senior outside hitter helped the Crusaders to their first District 9 volleyball championship since 1996 and their first trip to the PIAA semifinals since 1986 with two state wins last week.

Now Newton has been named the District 9 MVP by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

“It means a lot to me,” Newton said. “I couldn’t have earned this honor without my team. I was surprised because there is so much talent in District 9 and it could have gone to anyone. I am just very thankful.”

Newton’s teammate and partner in crime at the net for ECC, senior Reagan Bauer, also made the first team as an outside hitter. Setter Kiri Emmert, another senior, made the third team.

Clarion-Limestone, which fell in the D9 final to the Crusaders, was also well-represented on the team.

Jenna Dunn, a junior outside hitter, was a first-team selection.

Senior libero Abby Knapp-Greeley made the second team and sophomore setter Kaylee Smith, freshman outside hitter Hannah Beggs and junior middle hitter Maddy Greeley made the third team.

Following are the complete teams:

MVP: Tori Newton (Elk County Catholic)

FIRST TEAM: Olivia Cook (Oswayo Valley), Reagan Bauer (Elk County Catholic), Jenna Dunn (Clarion-Limestone), Marley Kline (Clarion), Carrie Drummond (Otto-Eldred), Sierra Myers (Coudersport)

SECOND TEAM: Kalina Powell (Brockway), Hadlee Campbell (Clarion), Abby Knapp-Greeley (Clarion-Limestone), Kassidy Orinko (Sheffield), Praylan Perkins (Oswayo Valley), Taylor Ripple (Redbank Valley)

THIRD TEAM: McKenna Manning (Oswayo Valley), Maddy Greeley (Clarion-Limestone), Kiri Emmert (Elk County Catholic), Hannah Beggs (Clarion-Limestone), Kaylee Smith (Clarion-Limestone), Emily Eckert (Coudersport)

