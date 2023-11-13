 

Featured Local Job: Office Administrator

Monday, November 13, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Local business in search of Office Administrator/Clerical.

Locally, established business is searching for an energetic, enthusiastic, and well-organized individual for the position of Office Administrator/Clerical (part-time).

This is a part-time role requiring 20 to 25 hours per week, with a compensation of $680, depending on workload.

The ideal candidate should be detail-oriented, possess excellent customer service skills, and have experience with cash and items handling.

To apply, please contact: codyleedoyle@outlook.com


