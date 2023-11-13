 

Featured Local Job: Contracted Social and Human Service Assistant

Monday, November 13, 2023 @ 08:11 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Union School District is seeking to contract a full-time Social and Human Service Assistant.

Union School District: 1099 Contracted Social and Human Service Assistant

Successful candidates must be able to work independently, communicate/coordinate well with local service agencies, have the ability to work effectively with a team, and take direction. Excellent phone communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills; proficient with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required. Must be able to multitask. Preferred knowledge of Student Management
Systems and Electronic Calendars.

Please submit your Resume, General Employment Application, letter of intent, current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check, Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check, and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent
Union School District,
354 Baker Street, Suite 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, December 1, 2023, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE


