Fire Marshal: $1,000,000 Loss Reported in Elk Township Garage Fire

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been opened into a garage fire in Elk Township that caused $1,000,000.00 in damages.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the fire occurred around 9:52 p.m. on Friday, November 10, along State Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the blaze destroyed an 80’x60’ steel garage, and the PSP Fire Marshal Unit was requested to conduct a cause and origin investigation.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined. However, there are no suspicious circumstances, police say.

According to police, the total amount of reported damage was $1,000,000.00.

The victims are a 64-year-old male and a 65-year-old female, both of Shippenville.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

