First Southern Clarion Police Association Banquet Celebrates Achievements and Community Partnerships

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Southern Clarion Police Association held its first annual awards banquet on Friday, November 3, 2023, with more than 50 people in attendance at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

(Pictured above: left to right – Chief Robert Malnofsky, Jr. and former Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee.)

The program’s theme was giving thanks and celebrating successes. The SCPA is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the Southern Clarion Regional Police Department. SCCRPD currently provides police service to East Brady, Hawthorn, New Bethlehem, and Rimersburg and hopes to expand to cover more local jurisdictions and hire additional officers.

After a welcome invocation, recognition of guests, and prayer, Jaime Rinker, a new part-time officer was sworn in by New Bethlehem Mayor and SCCRPD President Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows.

Mayor Barrows and the SCPA then recognized Chief Robert Malnofsky, Jr. for his 5-plus years of dedicated service and his leadership and guidance of the SCPA and SCCRPD. Many of the community and fundraising events that Chief Malnofsky initiated were mentioned, including the East Brady Basketball Tournament in January, Cops & Bobbers in New Bethlehem in May, Summer Sizzler grill raffle in August, and Pick 3 monthly raffle tickets.

Other events sponsored by the SCPA were highlighted including cornhole tournaments and the Rimersburg Community Days. The community and fundraising events provide funding that supplements what the participating Boroughs contribute in tax dollars thus helping to keep taxes lower than they might otherwise be. Funds are used to help buy protective vests and make car loan payments, among other needs.

A PowerPoint presentation that ran throughout the event pictured the many fundraising and community events sponsored by the SCPA throughout the year. The public, SCPA members, and volunteers were thanked for their participation and support.

Guests included Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and SCCRPD Solicitor Andy Menchyk, members, sponsors, and those organizations and individuals who contributed to SCPA. Guest speakers District Attorney Drew Welch and 911 Center Director Jeff Smathers provided updates on the progress that has been made related to law enforcement and emergency services. Information was relayed on legislative efforts from Senator Scott Hutchinson and Representative Donna Oberlander who both had conflicting events that evening but sent their best wishes and appreciation.

District Attorney Drew Welsh (pictured below) congratulated Chief Malnofsky and the Department on the improvements that have been made, including the use of body cameras which he noted are important tools in legal proceedings. DA Welsh also gave an update on improvements in Central Court and Preliminary Hearing procedures that will cut down on continuances which delay justice and waste an officer’s and the court’s time. He also spoke favorably regarding an idea that Chief Malnofsky brought to him about using Constables for various functions, including ordinance enforcement, transporting prisoners, and serving warrants which may allow more efficient use of an officer’s time to serve the public where most needed.

Jeff Smathers (pictured below), Director of the 911 Center spoke of improvements that have been made at the center’s new location and spoke of upcoming improvements to facilitate better communications among first responders. He shared important information about how text messages may go through to 911 centers when phone calls will not.

Chief Malnofsky then spoke about some of the history and successes of the SCPA and SCCRPD. He provided statistics on the decline in PA of both municipal and regional departments because of staffing and funding concerns. Successes highlighted included the acquisition of the police station building from New Bethlehem Borough, the purchase of a new police vehicle, and new equipment, fostering of two cadets through the police academy, one of whom is now working as a full-time officer with the second cadet to graduate in mid-November. He spoke of the scholarship offered by the SCPA in memory of fellow Officer Lloyd Reed who was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute. The scholarship benefits students planning a career in law enforcement. It has been awarded to 1 Redbank Valley and 1 Brockway high school student.

A highlight of the evening was the Chief’s Appreciation Award. Chief Malnofsky presented a plaque to former Sheriff Rex Munsee for his many years of service in law enforcement, in community organizations, as a local lay pastor, and for his support of the SCCRPD and SCPA.

The event was catered by No Bull Concessions of Rimersburg, with hors d’oeuvres provided by Tom’s Riverside and desserts by Karen Shaffer and Distant Village Mart.

Volunteers and memberships in the SCPA are welcomed at a cost of $25 per year. Donations to help support the SCPA are tax-deductible to the full extent the law allows and can be mailed to the SCPA at 220 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Photos courtesy Tech Ready Professionals.



